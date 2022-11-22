Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Justice Opens Investigation Into Real Estate Tech Company Accused of Collusion with Landlords
The DOJ will examine whether RealPage helped landlords coordinate rent increases. Questions also swirl around a 2017 merger deal with its largest competitor.
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Major tax-filing sites routinely shared users’ financial info with Facebook
Despite the abuse, the financial landscape provides few alternatives. Deposit PhotosA new investigation reveals how companies share users' most personal financial data with advertisers.
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Will Go Bankrupt Without Fresh Funding: Report
Genesis is yet to receive a critical investment to recover from FTX’s collapse and is now considering following the defunct exchange to bankruptcy. Genesis, the crypto brokerage platform that froze withdrawals last week, may resort to bankruptcy if it fails to raise money from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
The court system often is where humor goes to die. For those seeking to use satire or parody of corporations, jokes often run into trademark or other lawsuits and result in a little more than “ha, ha, thump.”. The same bad audience could await the defendant in Jack Daniel’s...
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Regrets Filing For Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried will not stay silent, despite lawsuits from aggrieved customers and investigations from regulators. The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is determined to give his version of his downfall at all costs. After having publicly apologized a few days ago, he just issued his mea culpa to his former employees.
coingeek.com
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
dailyhodl.com
Bank of America To Partner With Ripple for ODL Services After XRP Lawsuit Finishes: Report
Bank of America is reportedly waiting for the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) court case against Ripple to join forces with the San Francisco-based payments company. At Ripple Swell 2022 in London, Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse reportedly told Linqto Director of Member Sales Nick Burrafato...
lawstreetmedia.com
Bumble Moves to Dismiss Securities Suit
Bumble, Inc. and affiliated defendants filed a motion to dismiss the securities suit filed against them. They primarily argue that the contested statements constitute “non-actionable puffery.”. As has been previously covered on Law Street, this case concerns whether Bumble, a dating app, misled the public in its secondary public...
dailycoin.com
FTX’s PR Agency Denies any Dealings Since Bankruptcy
FTX’s PR agency denies continuing to work with the company or Sam Bankman-Fried in a public statement given on Twitter. Upcoming DealBook Summit gives failed FTX founder a chance to speak publicly. Additionally, the community does not seem satisfied with PR announcements. FTX’s PR Agency M Group SC is...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Invested in a US Bank to Obtain a Banking License
FTX had stakes in a small US bank, and many are suggesting that this is how FTX obtained its banking license. Recent reports show that FTX had stakes in Farmington State Bank of Washington State. The bank, which is now named Moonstone Bank, is one of the smallest banks in the United States. Apparently, FTX invested around $11.5 million through Alameda toward the company earlier this year. The bank itself is very small and reportedly has around five employees. Hence, many questioned the $11.5 million investment when the bank was worth less than $6 million.
Comments / 0