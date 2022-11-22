Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
North Texan Shoppers Keep Black Friday Tradition AliveLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon. In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive. A woman...
fox4news.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from White Settlement police
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police chased down and arrested a man who they said fled from police while driving a stolen car. Dash and body cam video of Wednesday's chase was released by police. Police said the driver, Michael Grant, lost control and crashed into a fence after...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Killed in Road Rage Shooting Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
kurv.com
Suspects In Fatal Police Chase Crash Linked To Burglaries
Investigators believe the suspects in a police chase that ended in a fatal crash last weekend are connected to a string of burglaries in D-F-W. Garland police say the vehicle involved in the pursuit Saturday night may have been used during burglaries in eight area cities, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite.
fox4news.com
Garland police release photos of guns recovered from vehicle that crashed while fleeing police
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police have released pictures of the guns they said were recovered from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night. The chase started when Garland PD officers recognized a white Tahoe connected to a string of burglaries and tried to pull the vehicle over near Kingsley Road.
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox4news.com
Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8
CARROLLTON, Texas - The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars. 19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. 43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and...
Man, 23, dies in shooting over cell phone in Lewisville; suspect arrested
A 23-year-old man died late Tuesday night after he was shot during an argument about a cell phone, according to Lewisville police. About 10:15 p.m., Joseluis Esai Vasquez, 20, got into an argument with Fernando Olvera, 23, over a cell phone in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. The argument intensified and then Vasquez shot Olvera, witnesses told police. Olvera was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Children of Mother of 8 Want Justice After Arrest of Hit-and-Run Driver
The family of a mother of eight killed in a hit-and-run car accident last month is asking for justice following the arrest of the driver accused of causing the crash. Brayan de la Rosa, 19, was arrested in Lewisville Monday after a short foot chase. He faces 12 felony charges, including manslaughter, police said.
Man struck and killed by a car in Haltom City
A man has been struck and killed by traffic in Haltom City. Just past 8 p.m. 911 callers told police about the serious accident on Denton Highway.
Armed robbery suspect locked up after a police chase in White Settlement
A man is locked up after leading White Settlement on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon. An armed robbery suspect was driving a stolen car on Las Vegas Trail,
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
WFAA
Haltom City police investigating crash that killed pedestrian
Police said a man was hit by a car on Denton Highway. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
Comments / 0