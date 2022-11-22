ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

WFAA

McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon. In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive. A woman...
MCKINNEY, TX
kurv.com

Suspects In Fatal Police Chase Crash Linked To Burglaries

Investigators believe the suspects in a police chase that ended in a fatal crash last weekend are connected to a string of burglaries in D-F-W. Garland police say the vehicle involved in the pursuit Saturday night may have been used during burglaries in eight area cities, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 23, dies in shooting over cell phone in Lewisville; suspect arrested

A 23-year-old man died late Tuesday night after he was shot during an argument about a cell phone, according to Lewisville police. About 10:15 p.m., Joseluis Esai Vasquez, 20, got into an argument with Fernando Olvera, 23, over a cell phone in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. The argument intensified and then Vasquez shot Olvera, witnesses told police. Olvera was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Children of Mother of 8 Want Justice After Arrest of Hit-and-Run Driver

The family of a mother of eight killed in a hit-and-run car accident last month is asking for justice following the arrest of the driver accused of causing the crash. Brayan de la Rosa, 19, was arrested in Lewisville Monday after a short foot chase. He faces 12 felony charges, including manslaughter, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX

