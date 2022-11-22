ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
FanSided

How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense

While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy. On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since. It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich

After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts paid a visit to the trauma intensive care unit at Penn Medicine to thank the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts."I just want to say thank you for all that y'all do in the city," Hurts said in the video above.  "I just wanted to take the time to thank y'all for everything y'all do as y'all continue to make a difference," he added. Hurts posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday. He wrote, "Let this be a reminder to spread love and gratitude this holiday season and beyond."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

State of the NFC East: Ranking the Eagles defense vs rival units

The Eagles defense has seen its challenges recently. They’ve struggled, and they’ve been sharp. A lot has happened during the past two weeks of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season. They lost their first game, one versus the Washington Commanders in primetime. They followed that performance by narrowly beating a terrible Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

