What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
Prior to the Snap: Reeling Packers face off against NFC-leading Eagles on SNF
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a quick turn-around from the positive vibes coming off of the Packers victory over the Cowboys as just four days later, Green Bay suffered a crushing defeat by the hands of the Tennessee Titans, 27-17. The litmus test that is the NFL regular season naturally coincides with rollercoaster […]
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy. On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since. It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts paid a visit to the trauma intensive care unit at Penn Medicine to thank the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts."I just want to say thank you for all that y'all do in the city," Hurts said in the video above. "I just wanted to take the time to thank y'all for everything y'all do as y'all continue to make a difference," he added. Hurts posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday. He wrote, "Let this be a reminder to spread love and gratitude this holiday season and beyond."
Jaguars look to kick off new 'seven-game season' with a win over Baltimore Ravens on Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are right where many expected them to be prior to the start of the season. At 3-7, the team is fully capable of attaining the predicted six- or seven-win season that pundits and gurus stamped in February or March, not long after head coach Doug Pederson was officially announced as the leader of the ship.
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
State of the NFC East: Ranking the Eagles defense vs rival units
The Eagles defense has seen its challenges recently. They’ve struggled, and they’ve been sharp. A lot has happened during the past two weeks of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season. They lost their first game, one versus the Washington Commanders in primetime. They followed that performance by narrowly beating a terrible Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December.
