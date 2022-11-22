Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Jennifer McMillan builds home-grown business with hard work, dedication
Even while working at MBNA from 1998 to 2005, Jennifer McMillan always had an interest in selling merchandise on the internet. During those years, she had a side hustle collecting ephemera, which I learned comprises old papers, deeds, letters, etc., as well as old books. She sold them under the name McMillanbooks on eBay and Amazon. While she wasn’t making anywhere near the amount of money she was working in the marketing department at MBNA, she definitely saw the potential to make her business something bigger. When MBNA merged with Bank of America, the company began to layoffs, and Jennifer opted to take a severance package and follow her dream.
Cape Gazette
Food sanitation is mostly common sense
Given all the emails and texts I still get regarding the craziness of the last couple of years, you’d think that some people were just discovering the concept of hand washing! Conscientious restaurant workers and food handlers (note the word “conscientious”) have been doing it for years, and, trust me, we consumers are better off for it.
Cape Gazette
Frustrated with inconsistent mail delivery
It is 7:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 16. We have not had mail delivery. Some days we get mail at 9:30, but mostly, we get no mail at least two days a week. On Monday, we had no mail delivery. At times, we have gone for six days without mail delivery. Once, a check from Maryland took 17 days to get here.
Cape Gazette
Fred Hudson Road trees lost to development
I am sickened by the destruction of the last remaining forest area along Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View. A builder is tearing down mature trees to build yet more vacation homes. Where is the civic concern regarding the environment? Where is county government in protecting this precious space? Aren't there enough open spaces upon which to build without having to kill the few remaining majestic oaks?
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades
After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
