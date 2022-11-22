Kelly Rowland Defended Chris Brown Again After Her AMAs Comments, And I Am Exhausted

Kelly Rowland is doubling down in her support of Chris Brown. After Brown's 2022 American Music Awards tribute to Michael Jackson was pulled at the last minute for reasons unknown at the time, the Destiny's Child alum let it be known that no disrespect toward Brown would be further tolerated. She shut the audience down during a live broadcast when she presented the favorite male R&B artist award. Brown won, but he was not present, so she accepted on his behalf. But before she could get her remarks out, booing ensued, and she wasn't having it. She told the crowd to "chill out" "I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer," she said. "I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations." She later clarified her reaction to TMZ.

