City of Charleston Announces Upcoming Holiday Events

As the holiday season approaches, the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs today announced its “Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston” calendar of city-produced holiday events and celebrations. Key dates include:

December 3 and 4, 10 and 11, and 17: Holiday Market extension of the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donations for Toys for Tots will be collected.

Holiday Market extension of the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donations for Toys for Tots will be collected. December 4: The Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, stepping off promptly at 3 p.m. on Broad Street near Colonial Lake, continuing up Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will travel north on Meeting Street to Calhoun Street near Marion Square. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the Holiday Parade in Marion Square with musical programming starting around 5 p.m.

The Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, stepping off promptly at 3 p.m. on Broad Street near Colonial Lake, continuing up Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will travel north on Meeting Street to Calhoun Street near Marion Square. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the Holiday Parade in Marion Square with musical programming starting around 5 p.m. December 10: The Annual Holiday Parade of Boats in Charleston Harbor will depart Shem Creek at 6 p.m. The parade features lighted and festive boats that proceed from the Cooper River, through the Charleston Harbor and into the Ashley River. Those wishing to register to participate in the Holiday Parade of Boats should visit www.charlestonarts.org. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.

The Annual Holiday Parade of Boats in Charleston Harbor will depart Shem Creek at 6 p.m. The parade features lighted and festive boats that proceed from the Cooper River, through the Charleston Harbor and into the Ashley River. Those wishing to register to participate in the Holiday Parade of Boats should visit www.charlestonarts.org. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7. December 11: Holiday Magic on Ann Street, from 3 – 6 p.m. This new event is presented in partnership with the Music Farm, extending the fun of Second Sunday on King Street with a family-friendly block party featuring live music and holiday vendors, with festive refreshments available for purchase.

Holiday Magic on Ann Street, from 3 – 6 p.m. This new event is presented in partnership with the Music Farm, extending the fun of Second Sunday on King Street with a family-friendly block party featuring live music and holiday vendors, with festive refreshments available for purchase. December 18: Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston is also a partner in promoting and producing Chanukah in the Square, an initiative of the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston and Chabad of Charleston and the Lowcountry. This festive celebration, which features live music, arts and crafts and traditional seasonal food, starts at 4 p.m. and culminates with the lighting of a menorah at dusk.

All events are free to attend. For more information visit www.charlestonarts.org or call 843-724-7305.