Arkansas teen accused of fatally stabbing father charged with murder

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas teenager is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his father, North Little Rock police confirmed.

Officers were initially called to a West F Avenue residence on Monday for reports of a “suspicious death” and found Lenarr Kinchen, 46, dead inside his home, suffering from at least one stab wound, KTHV reported.

Investigators with the North Little Rock Police Department quickly identified Kinchen’s 17-year-old son as a suspect, KARK-TV reported.

The teen, who was later questioned by investigators, has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder, both TV stations reported.

Police identified the suspect as Berach Kinchen, KARK-TV reported.

According to KTHV, Berach Kinchen is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond, awaiting a Wednesday court appearance.

