CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano
SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
CandysDirt.com
Chill Out: Cold Cities Top the List of Best U.S. Housing Markets for October
At first glance, a headline pronouncing that the “hottest housing markets” don’t include any Texas cities could drive house hunters to dream of a white Christmas up north or on the East Coast. Dallas-Fort Worth was not among the top 10 metro housing markets for October. In...
fox4news.com
North Texans line up outside retail stores to land Black Friday deals amid inflation
DALLAS - The growing popularity of online holiday shopping is still not enough to kill a post-Thanksgiving tradition. Inflation is pushing many North Texas shoppers to look for deals this week. For budgets squeezed by higher prices for food and other essentials, waking up early and braving the crowds was...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
dallasfoodnerd.com
Wicked Butcher Impresses in Fort Worth
The swanky Wicked Butcher steakhouse is located at the Sinclair Hotel in beautiful downtown Fort Worth. This multi-level, modern restaurant brings big Texas energy through its menu and decor. Check out dining and drinks on the main level; a bigger dining space & private event rooms in the basement; and don’t miss the rooftop bar! Guests can stop by on Fridays and Saturdays – weather permitting. During the rest of the week, the rooftop is only accessible by hotel guests.
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
American Airlines to Open Up a New Dallas Hotel But You’re NOT Welcome
In a move that seems to make a lot of sense, American Airlines has announced that they will be opening an exclusive hotel at its Dallas, TX headquarters in '23... but more than likely you'll never be able to stay there. "We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
