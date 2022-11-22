Warzone 2's latest movement glitch sees players move around the map like gorillas

Warzone 2 players have discovered a weird movement trick that makes them super-fast, hard to target, and look a lot like a gorilla.

Just yesterday, we brought you the news that the Superman glitch had infiltrated the battle-royale sequel, and now things appear to have gone from bad to worse. The latest movement trick destined to cause chaos on the battlefield is the "G Walk." Essentially, it turns players into speedy primates, and while the Superman glitch was rather amusing to watch, this one is just plain frightening.

Twitter user Jake Lucky shared footage of the G Walk in action. As you can see from the video below, players zoom around the map mimicking the movements of a gorilla using what looks like some sort of glitch in the game's crouch mechanic. Their fast and erratic movements make them very hard to target, so Warzone players could be in for a tough time if this latest movement trick takes off.

A Call of Duty clan known as Euphoria discovered the move but has yet to reveal how they managed to pull it off. Looking at the Twitter comments, fan reaction to the G Walk is something of a mixed bag. Some players are delighted that the group has found another way to break Warzone 2, while others simply want players to play the game as intended.

Despite the various glitches, Warzone 2 is off to an incredibly strong start. It's been less than a week since the free-to-play shooter launched, and already it's managed to rack up over 25 million players . In other Call of Duty news, Microsoft is offering Sony a deal that would keep the franchise on PlayStation for another 10 years .

Check out our Warzone 2 review -in-progress to find out what we think of the new battle royale game.