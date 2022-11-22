Read full article on original website
SHS students show off culinary skills
LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action. Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet. The students took a field trip to...
A good run: Baldwin completes St. Pauls career as 3-time county Heisman
ST. PAULS — The senior season for Kemarion Baldwin might have been the toughest of the St. Pauls running back’s historic career.
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The good, bad and ugly of JMU’s first half vs. Coastal Carolina
Picture-perfect weather and high-flying steamers have defined JMU’s (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) first 30 minutes of action versus No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Not much has gone wrong for the Dukes as they head into the locker room up 20-7 on senior day. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from JMU’s last first half of the season.
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
Pee Dee Black Expo brings exposure to local Black-owned businesses
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The first-ever Pee Dee Black Expo helped elevate local, Black-owned businesses in the area on Saturday. Organizers hope the event is the first of many to come. “I think it is important because it goes beyond business,” said Rebeca Jackson, one of the event’s co-founders. “Often...
DONNIE DOUGLAS: A monumental move, a peaceful place
Perhaps because I was born up north, figuratively at least, I never shared the connection to the Confederacy that so many of those with whom I
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
MCHS Lady Bulldogs basketball team looking at a promising season
Marlboro County High School Girls Basketball Coach Leah Zimmerman feels the 2022-23 season for the Lady Bulldogs will be a very promising one. The team has five seniors this year. “We have a large number of returning students who are more than capable of competing,” Zimmerman said. The five...
Providing service and friendship
LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
Blood drive in memory of Erica Parks schedule for Dec. 16
LUMBERTON — The public is asked to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of Robeson Community College’
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
Cluster of Legionnaires’ disease discovered in Darlington County, South Carolina
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to date, 13 people have been identified as part of this cluster. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of...
New Section of I-295 Fayetteville Outer Loop Opens Near Hope Mills
Another section of Interstate 295 – the Fayetteville Outer Loop – has opened, connecting from Parkton to Hope Mills. The section of the freeway connects Exit 2 at Parkton Road to Exit 4 at Black Bridge Road, according to the NC Department of Transportation. “Exit 4 is in...
OBITUARY: James Hamby
HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
Scotland County woman talks about school fight that left her son badly hurt
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Joya Campbell said she didn't know what to think Thursday when she got a call from administrators at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. Campbell said her son had to be taken to the hospital after losing consciousness following the fight. "They were...
