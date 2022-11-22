Incoming Illinois Senate Minority Leader on his new role and the Illinois Republican Party

Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Two Illinois sisters sentenced to probation in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have been sentenced to 30 months of probation, after they pleaded guilty earlier this year to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, were both sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in D.C.In addition to the 30 months of probation, both also must pay a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and a $10 special assessment as part of their sentence.DiFrancesco and Castle both pleaded guilty in August to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The...
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
Illinois Secretary of State Offices Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Virtual services like applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing license plate stickers will remain available at the Secretary of State's website. Illinoisans looking...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
khqa.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
985theriver.com
Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.
One-time payment up to $400 for Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
KMOV
Groundbreaking held Tuesday for East St. Louis’ first urgent care
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the first urgent care facility in East St. Louis. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much needed service for the residents of the greater East St. Louis metro area,” stated Larry McCulley, CEO of both SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital.
