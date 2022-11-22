Incoming Illinois Senate Minority Leader on his new role and the Illinois Republican Party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have been sentenced to 30 months of probation, after they pleaded guilty earlier this year to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, were both sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in D.C.In addition to the 30 months of probation, both also must pay a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and a $10 special assessment as part of their sentence.DiFrancesco and Castle both pleaded guilty in August to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO