The Community Learning Centers is hosting an event for Wood and Lucas County CLC families on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m., called Healthy For The Holidays. Families will meet at the Wood County Educational Service Center to learn tips on how to stay healthy this holiday season. There will be two guest speakers who are educated in the field of exercise science and nutrition to teach fun and easy ways for the whole family to stay moving this winter. They will also educate families on how to do meal prep, budget at the grocery store, and cost-effective ways to stay fit.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO