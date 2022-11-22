ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal falls 35-28 to No. 18 UCLA in season finale

After going flat with just five yards of offense in the first quarter, Cal exploded with 200 yards and caught UCLA off guard before halftime. But the offensive explosion, which saw three first half touchdowns and 200 yards after the first two drives, wasn’t enough to pull the upset – as UCLA held on for the 35-28 win on Black Friday in Berkeley.
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
