No bigger than a minute, that’s Ellie, a Chihuahua mix, at only 11 lbs. When this little girl decided to go on a walk about you wouldn’t have thought she would go far but she tangled with a sticker bush and got lost. Lucky for her she was found and landed on her feet with Bedford Humane Society. Now we need to find this wayward girl a home. There is a lot we don’t know about Ellie but what I do know is that she is a sweet girl who likes to be with people, always glad to see you. She will be spayed on November 23rd and will be available to go to a new home once healed. I hope someone finds it in their heart to open their home to this sweet girl where she can be the queen.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO