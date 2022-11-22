Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
caswellmessenger.com
Thanksgiving Tailgate event is big hit in Yanceyville
A Caswell Thanksgiving Tailgate held on Saturday at the Caswell Parks and Recreation Department in Yanceyville provided a day of free fun and food including Santa visits, a corn hole tournament, kids crafts, clothing drive, canned food drive, and more. Up to 400 Thanksgiving meals were provided to the community.
caswellmessenger.com
Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2
This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
WSLS
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
WDBJ7.com
Uptown Martinsville celebrates 12 Days of Small Business Saturday
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in Uptown Martinsville are celebrating 12 Days of Small Business Saturday. More than 20 businesses began participating in the week full of discounts and deals November 15. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce started the event to promote shopping small ahead of the holidays. “When you...
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
pmg-va.com
Bedford Humane Society
No bigger than a minute, that’s Ellie, a Chihuahua mix, at only 11 lbs. When this little girl decided to go on a walk about you wouldn’t have thought she would go far but she tangled with a sticker bush and got lost. Lucky for her she was found and landed on her feet with Bedford Humane Society. Now we need to find this wayward girl a home. There is a lot we don’t know about Ellie but what I do know is that she is a sweet girl who likes to be with people, always glad to see you. She will be spayed on November 23rd and will be available to go to a new home once healed. I hope someone finds it in their heart to open their home to this sweet girl where she can be the queen.
