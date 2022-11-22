Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Morristown ends 30-game losing streak to Triton Central
Morristown never trailed at the end of each quarter which helped it secure its first win over Triton Central since Jan. 10, 2004. Nevaeh Sanders scored a team-high 14 points and had three rebounds to help the visiting Yellow Jackets, winless in its first six games this season, upset Triton Central, 38-35, Wednesday in Fairland.
Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
shelbycountypost.com
Triton Central senior fulfills goal to become collegiate golfer
FAIRLAND -- The only thing keeping Oliver Gearlds from closing out his high school golf career with an appearance at the IHSAA State Finals Tournament is Oliver Gearlds. “It’s my mental game,” said Gearlds when asked what part of his game needs the most work. “Sometimes I can get in my own head and that usually is what brings my scores up or (makes them) go low, it’s where my head is at that day.”
shelbycountypost.com
Dynamic scorer, intriguing youth ready to lead Golden Bears
John Hartnett Jr. has to find a way to protect electric scorer Ollie Sandman. Now a senior, Sandman averaged 20.5 ppg last season for a Golden Bears squad that finished 5-18. He is on a quest in his final season to become just the 10th Golden Bear to break 1,000 career points.
shelbycountypost.com
Golden Bears open season with 55-45 win at Rushville
RUSHVILLE – After a near-perfect second quarter, Shelbyville appeared ready to run away from Rushville in the season opener for both programs. The Lions opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run and hung around to the very end before falling to the Golden Bears, 55-45. The win was...
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Chandler off to strong start at Loyola
Maya Chandler scored a game-high 20 points on Nov. 16 in a 68-62 loss to Virginia. Chandler also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists for Loyola. It was the third straight game Chandler scored in double figures. The Triton Central graduate finished one point shy of tying her career high.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Jackson State at Indiana game day essentials
Jackson State (0-4) at No. 11 Indiana (5-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Connor Onion, Brian Butch) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 86 No. 303 Jackson State 58. Series: Indiana leads 1-0. IU won last meeting 70-35 on Nov. 23, 2021. Indiana injuries. IU...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
shelbycountypost.com
Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville
Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. She was born October 8, 1938, in Shelby County, the daughter of Cecil Orville and Leona Eliza (Dennis) Jones. Reba is survived by her sons, Brent L. Drake and wife, Deena, and...
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
shelbycountypost.com
Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. "Muskie", 66, of Shelbyville
Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. “Muskie”, 66, of Shelbyville, passed away November 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 9, 1956 in New Castle, IN to Marion Sayre and Mary Kay Oldham “Katie”. Randy worked construction for 35 years and at PK USA for 8...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
ballstatedailynews.com
The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County
Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
