FAIRLAND -- The only thing keeping Oliver Gearlds from closing out his high school golf career with an appearance at the IHSAA State Finals Tournament is Oliver Gearlds. “It’s my mental game,” said Gearlds when asked what part of his game needs the most work. “Sometimes I can get in my own head and that usually is what brings my scores up or (makes them) go low, it’s where my head is at that day.”

FAIRLAND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO