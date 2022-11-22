Read full article on original website
WVNews
Athlete of the week Kenyon Franklin puts up 24 in season opener
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Kenyon Franklin of Gallia Academy.
WVNews
First glass worker apprenticeship starts at Blenko
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — As many industries across West Virginia are still dealing with worker shortages, Blenko Glass in Milton has been working for the past year with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to build and implement the first registered glass worker apprenticeship in West Virginia.
