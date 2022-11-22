ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Mortgage Interest Rates Today: November 22, 2022—Rates Fall

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 0.05% in the last week to 6.92%. Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.25%. For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates. Mortgage Rates for November 22, 2022. 30-Year Fixed...
Channel 3000

Current National Mortgage Rates: November 23, 2022—Rates Cool Off

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.88%, compared to 7.01% a week ago. For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.23%, down 0.06% from the previous week. If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy