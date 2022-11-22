ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

First glass worker apprenticeship starts at Blenko

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — As many industries across West Virginia are still dealing with worker shortages, Blenko Glass in Milton has been working for the past year with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to build and implement the first registered glass worker apprenticeship in West Virginia.
MILTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy