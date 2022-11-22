ON THIS DAY IN 1870, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Our paper this afternoon is considerably occupied by a narration of the many ways in which Brooklyn observed Thanksgiving yesterday. It will be seen that the forms which religion and recreation took pretty well reflected the many phases of conviction and impulse of which our people are compounded. The record is a not uninteresting and a not inadequate exhibition in action of the varied and energetic force that goes by the name of American character. Of the observance, it can be truly said, that if it was varied, it was also general. Probably, no nationality and no social condition woven into the woof of our life failed to feel the quietude, if not the inspiration, of the occasion. It touched the stomach or the sentiment of us all. The population of this land, with fewer holidays than any other population, always make much of them when they come, not more because they are few, than because the intense existence in being and business here impels us to prosecute even our pleasures with electric zest.”

