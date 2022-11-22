Read full article on original website
Trial attorneys Sam Gregory and Ken Montgomery share their tips at KCCBA meeting
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Trial attorneys Samuel Gregory and Kenneth Montgomery stressed the importance of being prepared, watching others, and developing a narrative during their Continuing Legal Education seminar in front of the Kings County Criminal Bar Association on Nov. 17. The one and a half hour lecture was well...
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
Computer science classes have an equity issue. Some NYC educators are trying to change that.
Computer science teacher Shanua Newton-Rodriguez is hoping to lead by example. A woman of color who grew up in the Bronx, she wants to see more students who look like her learning Java, Python, web design or other coding skills. But for many students in the nation’s largest school system...
Grand Army Plaza: A do over?
To me, as a small boy, Grand Army Plaza was really grand. My favorite aunt and uncle lived in a spacious, shall we say grand, apartment across from the arch. Another aunt, the sister of my favorite one, lived a few blocks down Eastern Parkway at the Abraham Lincoln Apartments. If memory serves, 16 Eastern Parkway. There were parks, fountains, statues, the also grand Brooklyn Public Library and the always-interesting Brooklyn Museum.
What’s Breaking News: Friday, November 25, 2022
SHOP SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY’S HOLIDAY FAIR: Park Slope’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting tomorrow, on Small Business Saturday, will bring together local merchants and members of the community. The Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District is sponsoring this free event, at the 4th Street Plaza (corner of 5th Ave.) that will include free treats through the Buttermilk Bake Shop) and arts + crafts activities for kids (Park Slope Parents), from 5-6 p.m., with the Tree Lighting promptly at 6 p.m.
The rinse of tides: Neighborhood plagued by monthly flooding sees hope in sea gates
Ever since Superstorm Sandy ravaged his neighborhood of Hamilton Beach, Roger Gendron has been pushing for a comprehensive project to protect against flooding. Not only was the southern Queens enclave wracked by the hurricane 10 years ago, but it also experiences up to a foot of tidal flooding on a near monthly basis — made worse by full or new moons.
November 25: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1870, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Our paper this afternoon is considerably occupied by a narration of the many ways in which Brooklyn observed Thanksgiving yesterday. It will be seen that the forms which religion and recreation took pretty well reflected the many phases of conviction and impulse of which our people are compounded. The record is a not uninteresting and a not inadequate exhibition in action of the varied and energetic force that goes by the name of American character. Of the observance, it can be truly said, that if it was varied, it was also general. Probably, no nationality and no social condition woven into the woof of our life failed to feel the quietude, if not the inspiration, of the occasion. It touched the stomach or the sentiment of us all. The population of this land, with fewer holidays than any other population, always make much of them when they come, not more because they are few, than because the intense existence in being and business here impels us to prosecute even our pleasures with electric zest.”
