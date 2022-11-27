Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Snap up record-low prices from Garmin, Fitbit, Apple and more

This year, some of the best Cyber Monday fitness fitness tracker deals come from big names such as Apple, Fitbit and Garmin. And now that most of the Cyber Monday deals have landed, there are discounts as large as 65% on some of our favorite models.

How does $50 off an Apple Watch Series 8 sound? Or do you have your heart set on an ever-popular Garmin Forerunner 735XT? Right now, its price has been cut from $349.99 to $126.21 on Amazon . Meanwhile, Fitbit fans should take a look at the Charge 5 which has dropped below $100 or the half-price Amazon Halo View — an incredible budget option at just $34.99 . And check this out: Garmin Fenix 6S is now $339.99 , even cheaper than on Black Friday.

But why buy one of the best fitness trackers in the first place? Well, a top fitness tracker can help take your health and fitness levels to the next level as many of the best options are jam-packed with clever tech such as sleep tracking capabilities and stress management. Of course, the higher-end fitness trackers boast more functions but they’ll also come with a higher price. Make the most of the deals available at a fraction of the usual cost on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Lily | Was $199.99 | Now $149.99

The immediate attraction of this watch is its great-looking face, making it as much of a fashion accessory as a smart bit of kit. But It's goes way beyond that, offering menstrual and pregnancy tracking as well as sleep monitoring. It also boasts a pulse oximeter so you can check your SpO2 levels while you kip. It's companion app is great too.



View Deal

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Edition | Was $799.99 | Now $699.99 at Garmin

This is a chunky discount on a brilliant, recently-released running watch, which happens to be one of our all-time favorite trackers. With accurate in-built GPS, heart monitoring and on-watch maps, it's the best companion for anyone who likes to run off-trail.

Garmin epix 2 | Was $899.99 | Now $799.99

This is another generous discount on a recently-released model, that packs in all of Garmin excellent top-line features (including accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring) along with a brilliantly clear screen. It's another tracker that sits high-up in our list of favorite running watches.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349.99 | Now $196.00

This is another incredibly low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $160 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | Was $329.99 | Now $179.99

There's a massive 47% to be saved on this very capable smartwatch and fitness tracker that monitors respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate, hydration and more. It can also play playlists from playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer and comes preloaded with 20 GPS and indoor sports apps.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | Was $349.99 | Was $126.21

Save an amazing 64% on this Garmin smartwatch that provides advanced tracking features for runners, swimmers and cyclists. It also estimates heart rate from the wrist or with a chest strap heart rate monitor.

Garmin Forerunner 955 | $499 | $440.14

We were really impressed with this watch when we tested it out earlier this year. It's a recently released model, so it's a pleasant surprise to see it already discounted. Garmin have used a plastic case on the watch to cut costs, but you still get lots of high-end features like super-accurate GPS and downloadable maps on this model.

Garmin Fenix 6S | Was $549.99 | Now $339.99

The Garmin Fenix 6 topped our list of the best running watches for most of last year, only recently bumped out of the top spot by the Garmin Fenix 7 . But it's a beautiful watch; it has brilliantly accurate heart rate monitoring and can even calculate your VO2 max. It's downloadable map feature also makes it perfect for adventures conducted off the beaten path.

Black Friday Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 5| Was $149.95 Now $99.95

This fitness tracker has been slashed by 33% ($50) for Black Friday. The Charge 5 offers a fully featured health metrics dashboard and GPD along with a battery life of 7 days. It comes in a choice of three colours and with a range of customizable bands for added style.

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $49.00

This one of our favorite models from the Fitbit brand, and at under $50 (51% off) it's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it. You can consider this a truly budget-price tracker, but it still packs in Fitbit's excellent sleep-tracking tech, heart-rate monitoring and on-wrist notifications.

Fitbit Versa 4 | Was $229.95 | Now $149.95

There's a hefty 35% discount on the newest version of the Versa, saving you $80. It features GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and more, along with the classic display screen of previous models.

Fitbit Sense | Was $299.95 | Now $188.99

The Fitbit Sense tops our list of the best Fitbits available right now. It's stylish, with a large, easy-to-read display, and it offers a 'stress sensing' EDA feature, which is something completely unique to Fitbit. On top of that, it has a respectable six-day battery and all of the other standard health tracking features available.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

New model

Apple Watch Series 8 | Was $399 | Now $349

Our favourite fitness tracker overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 has received a 13% discount in the Black Friday sale. It boasts excellent accuracy for health tracking and sports monitoring making it a great choice for all levels of fitness fanatics. This latest model comes with temperature monitoring and crash detection too.

Apple Watch SE | Was $249.00 | Now $229.00

Get $20 off the Apple Watch SE. It includes all the essentials you need to monitor your fitness, including GPS, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. It's also water resistant up to 50 meters, so you can wear it for water adventures too.

Apple Watch Series 7 | $429 | $297.59

The Apple Watch Series 7 has unbeatable accuracy when it comes to heart beat tracking. It's also packed with useful apps, unlike some other trackers. While we have seen it fall to below $330 before, this is still a great deal — and it might be the best one we get before the end of this year sale's event. Although, this discounted model is actually more expensive than its recently released successor, above.

More Black Friday fitness tracker deals

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch | Was $69.99 | Now $49.99

This wearable offers extensive auto sleep and fitness tracking as well as heart rate reports and oxygen level monitoring. Throw in an attractive, easy-to-read display and it's a great all-rounder. It's a little bulkier than many but it's an absolute bargain at this low price.

Amazon Halo View | Was $79.99 | Now $34.99

Amazon's own-brand fitness tracker is a neat little budget band that packs in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep observations too. It's a discreet, slim-line thing that most people will be able to throw on and forget about; perfect if you're trying to track your basic health metrics.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro | Was $599.98 | Now $399.00

Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 11% cheaper on Amazon, saving you a cool $50.99. This smartwatch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Was $399.99 | Now $299.99

If you're after a fitness tracker that combines functionality and stylish design, then the 4 Classic model from Samsung should land on your radar. Now with a fantastic 25% discount on Amazon, saving you $100.

We'll be updating this guide throughout Black Friday weekend with the best deals on smartwatches as they come up. You can also keep up with more Black Friday deals across fitness, home health and home tech at Live Science.