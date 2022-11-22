ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rocket startup ABL Space Systems aborts 3rd launch attempt in a week

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV8ZV_0jK94Rsg00

ABL Space Systems, a small satellite launching startup aiming to make its rocket debut, aborted its third launch attempt in less than a week on Monday (Nov. 21).

The planned RS1 rocket launch , which was targeted for 5:32 p.m. EST (2232 GMT) from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island, Alaska, aborted less than 2 seconds from liftoff, the California-based company said. The next launch opportunity will be on Dec. 7.

"RS1 aborted during ignition at T-1.75s. The vehicle is healthy, and the team is setting up to offload propellant for today," ABL Space Systems representatives wrote in a Twitter update . "Our next launch window opens on December 7th." The company did not announce an exact cause for the abort.

Monday's abort was the third stalled launch try for ABL Space Systems since Nov. 17, when the company's first launch attempt ended in an abort during engine ignition. An attempt on Saturday (Nov. 19) also ended in an abort 1.8 seconds before launch due to an engine turbopump issue, the company said. An attempt to launch the mission on Nov. 14 was also scrubbed due to a leaky valve .

Related stories:

Smallsat launcher ABL Space Systems gearing up for its 1st-ever liftoff

Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!

Rocket launches: Latest liftoff videos, photos and missions

Based in El Segundo, California, ABL Space Systems was founded in 2017 to build the RS1 rocket , a 88-foot-tall (27 meters) launch vehicle capable of carrying satellites and payloads weighing up to 2,975 pounds (1,350 kilograms) to low Earth orbit. Each mission will cost about $12 million.

For its debut flight, the RS1 rocket is carrying two small cubesats called VariSat-1A and VariSat-1B, each of which is the size of a shoebox. The two satellites are designed to test marine data communications operations for the company VariSat LLC.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik . Follow us @Spacedotcom , Facebook and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
VIRGINIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Gizmodo

SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule

NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy