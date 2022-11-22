Come the close of 2022, Bianca Belair is going to lead a lot of fans' lists as WWE's biggest and brightest star of the year. The EST of WWE had a standout 2021 and managed to top herself this year, having held the Raw Women's Championship for a majority of it. She's also been churning out amazing performances one after another and has remained one of the most beloved competitors in the entire company.

1 DAY AGO