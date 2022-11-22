Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Artem Lobov's Lawyer Eyes Fast Track Court for Conor McGregor-Whiskey Brand Lawsuit
Former UFC fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, alleging he helped found Proper No. Twelve whiskey and should receive a cut from the profits McGregor, his former teammate, earned when he sold his shares of the company. "I cannot make any comment at this stage except to say that...
Bleacher Report
Artem Lobov Sues Conor McGregor over Alleged Proper No. Twelve Whiskey Agreement
Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor alleging he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor's earnings in the sale of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand. Shane Phelan of the Irish Independent reported Lobov says he is entitled to 5 percent of...
Bleacher Report
AEW's MJF Responds to Conor McGregor, Blasts 'Roided Up' UFC Star on Twitter
Newly crowned AEW world heavyweight champion MJF has been engaged in a social media feud with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, and now he's drawn the attention of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor expressed support for Pimblett after seeing that MJF referred to him as a "dollar store Conor McGregor."...
Bleacher Report
Drew McIntyre Calls out Roman Reigns: 'He's Not the Workhorse He Once Was'
Ahead of their five-on-five WarGames clash at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, Drew McIntyre took a shot at undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. In an interview with CricketNext (h/t Talha Asad Iqbal of Ringside News), McIntyre seemed to question whether Reigns is still the same competitor he was in the past:
Bleacher Report
Report: Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282 Fight vs. Glover Teixeira with 'Serious Injury'
The much-anticipated rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 282 has been called off because of a significant injury to the titleholder. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and attempted to fight through it,...
Bleacher Report
Tiger Woods Announces He'll Play PNC Championship with Son Charlie
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play in the PNC Championship in December. Woods announced Friday he will partner with his son, Charlie, for the annual family pairs tournament that will be played Dec. 17 and 18 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Based on how much golf Woods...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card
The annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is usually when we get a few big elimination matches with teams of four or five Superstars, but WWE has gone in a different direction this year by bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster. Here is a look at the card as of...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Bálor, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
It is the question surrounding Becky Lynch over a potential return Saturday night at WWE's Survivor Series: War Games pay-per-view. It is the most prominent topic in this collection of rumors, but it's not the only one. What does the rumor mill have to say about Big Time Becks' husband...
Bleacher Report
Bianca Belair Talks WWE Survivor Series, WrestleMania Dream Match, Heel Turn and More
Come the close of 2022, Bianca Belair is going to lead a lot of fans' lists as WWE's biggest and brightest star of the year. The EST of WWE had a standout 2021 and managed to top herself this year, having held the Raw Women's Championship for a majority of it. She's also been churning out amazing performances one after another and has remained one of the most beloved competitors in the entire company.
Comments / 0