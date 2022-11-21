Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Trustees Move Forward On Forensic Audit Of PSJA ISD
The newly-elected majority on the PSJA school board has made the first move toward getting a forensic audit of school district operations. Trustees this week voted to solicit proposals from interested firms to conduct the audit. The McAllen Monitor reports new Board President Cynthia Gutierrez asked for trustees to consider...
Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00.
KRGV
Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site
Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
progresstimes.net
A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates
Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
anjournal.com
Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world
As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
borderreport.com
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville football team will have a game with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture
Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
KRGV
McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving
Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
KRGV
Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food
Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Mendez: Why I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of Brownsville
After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.
PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans excited for third round game in Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not often two schools from the Rio Grande Valley meet in the third round of the high school football playoffs. PSJA North will take on Brownsville Veterans on Friday night for a chance to play in the 5A Division I Region IV final. “It’s a really good deal for the […]
Children find forever families at adoption ceremony
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
Front-of-line treatment available for some entering South Texas ports this holiday
Mexican shoppers and those coming to visit friends and family over Thanksgiving are being urged to file online for travel permits for preferential treatment at port into Brownsville, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
KRGV
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
