As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO