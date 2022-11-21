ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kurv.com

Trustees Move Forward On Forensic Audit Of PSJA ISD

The newly-elected majority on the PSJA school board has made the first move toward getting a forensic audit of school district operations. Trustees this week voted to solicit proposals from interested firms to conduct the audit. The McAllen Monitor reports new Board President Cynthia Gutierrez asked for trustees to consider...
ValleyCentral

Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
High School Football PRO

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site

Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates

Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
MISSION, TX
anjournal.com

Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world

As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
High School Football PRO

Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville football team will have a game with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Border Report

McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture

Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving

Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food

Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mendez: Why I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of Brownsville

After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Children find forever families at adoption ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley veteran receives free home repairs

Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

