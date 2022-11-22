ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTAJ

Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Centre County Dairy Princess shares recipe for homemade whipped ream

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022/2023 Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little has had a busy year representing the crown and promoting dairy throughout the area. She was kind enough to stop by the Studio 814 set to share an easy homemade recipe for whipped cream. Bailey says if you can do this, it will make even a store bought pie taste better. “One key thing here is you want to make sure your cream is chilled for it to really set,” says Little.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Everett Borough holds Home for Christmas festival

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Holidays are officially here! Everett Borough started its season with its annual Home for Christmas Festival Friday. This festival featured local crafters, organizations, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products along Main Street. Hundreds of community members got to purchase gift items or take any treats. This year has over 40 participants, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Hazel from the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Humane Society Director, Lisa Boland stopped by with her buddy, Hazel. Hazel is a 3½ month old hound mix. “She came into the shelter with a sister and a brother,” says Boland. The shelter microchips, and spay and neuters their...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WJAC TV

Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County making changes to jury system

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A change is coming to the Blair County jury system, making an easier, modern update to filling out jury summons. Starting during the week of Dec. 12, Blair County residents getting summoned for jury duty happen be happening electronically. District Court Administrator Nicole Smith and Jury Coordinator Sally Padula announced […]
WTAJ

Here’s where you can park for free in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

