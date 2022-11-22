Read full article on original website
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Fans demand refunds after venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA
Supporters were left “so disappointed” after a fanzone event at a venue in Newcastle streaming England’s World Cup match against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel.NX Newcastle released a statement on Twitter to say staff were “very disappointed with the technical problems” which meant the crowd missed the start of the second half of the 0-0 game on Friday night, inviting chants of “we want our money back”, according to one attendee.In a video posted to the platform by 21-year-old Adam Pearson that has now garnered more than 500,000 views, the crowd can be heard shouting...
Lithuanian Foreign Minister: 'No greater threat' than Russia, seeks to preserve 'global rules-based order'
Lithuania has faced retaliation from China over Taiwan, facing import discrimination after allowing Taipei to open a trade office in the city of Vilnius.
