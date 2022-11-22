While DeSantis excites crowds on stage, he's avoiding the glad-handing that wins over donors

Read full article on original website
Who will win over Libertarian vote in Georgia runoff?
ATLANTA -- What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker?. Those 81,278 Georgians could sway the pivotal...
Fire commissioner offers tips for heating safety
ATLANTA – With the recent cold weather across the majority of Georgia, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is encouraging Georgians to remain vigilant while using home heating equipment. Heating equipment like space heaters and fireplaces can become fire hazards when used improperly. Heating equipment is a...
DNR expands limits on wild animals that may be kept as pets
SOCIAL CIRCLE – Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to...
