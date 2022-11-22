ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024.  In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor…
