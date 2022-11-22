ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Black Friday deals: discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads and Macs

By Mat Gallagher
 3 days ago

This Black Friday you won't see big discounts on the Apple Store. Instead, the Apple Black Friday shopping event will offer gift cards to the value of up to £250 with the purchase of Macs , iPhones , Apple Watches and more.  It means that rather than discounting its items, you can use the money to buy something extra. The £50 that will come with the iPhone or Apple Watch will buy you an extra strap or a phone case, which will come in useful.

However, there are other ways to save on Apple products, and many retailers are already offering actual discounts on devices. The biggest savings come from older models and accessories of course, but if you really want to save on Apple gear, that's lots of choices out there.

You can find a full list of discounts on all Apple devices on our Best Apple deals page. However, for Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the very best options for you right here.

Black Friday Apple sales

Apple iPhone 12 mini: was £729 , now £629 at Amazon
Save 14% – The iPhone 12 mini might be two years old but it's still a cracking phone if you prefer something that fits in your pocket. This is the largest capacity 256GB model and features an A14 processor. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: was £1,249 , now £1,189 at Amazon
Save 5% – That might sound like a small discount but it's still £60. The iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent phone and if you're not fussed by the always-on-display and dynamic island on the 14 Pro, it's a good deal. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: was £649 , now £479 at Amazon
Save 26% – The Series 6 is a two-year-old watch but still offers great features for anyone new to the Apple Watch, including an always-on display and ECG app. This model has a cellular option too. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 7: was £369 , now £319 at Amazon
Save 14% – The Series 7 has a larger curved display making it easier to read. Plus you can get it with your choice of strap colour. View Deal

Apple iMac 27-inch (2020): was £1,799 , now £1,429 at Amazon
Save 21% – Apple is yet to replace the larger 27-inch iMac with a silicon processor model, so for now this is your best bet. View Deal

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £139 , now £119 at Currys
Save £20 – The second-generation AirPods have that longer stem and lack the Spatial Audio features of the newer model but are still a great pair of earbuds. View Deal

iPhone 14 cases: was £49 , now £39 at Currys
Save £10 – If you need a new case for your iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus or Pro Max, you can save £10 on the silicone in a range of colours, and even the clear case. View Deal

Apple Magic Mouse: was £75 , now £63 at John Lewis
Save 20% – The Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, with gesture control for added useability. You can also pick up the newer black version for £10 more. View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was £169, now £139 at John Lewis
Save £30 – The Smart Keyboard turns your iPad into a fully functioning laptop, allowing you to type your emails or documents using a proper keyboard rather than tapping the screen. This model is for the 10.5-inch iPad (2021), iPad Pro (2017) and iPad Air (2019) but the newer model for the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air is also available for £159. View Deal

Belkin MagSafe charger: was £29.99, now £15.99 at Amazon
Save 47% – This is a great option if you need a spare charger for your phone and you love the MagSafe connection. Not only is it much cheaper than the Apple charger, but it's discounted to nearly half price right now. The power supply is another £4 but is worth an add-on too. View Deal

