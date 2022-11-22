Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh pulls out of this week's live show

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kym Marsh will not be dancing in this week's show as she has tested positive for Covid.

A Strictly spokesperson said: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

The former Hear'Say singer has been partnered with Graziano Di Prima this year, who was also forced to miss a week of the competition last year as his celebrity partner Judi Love also contracted Covid.

This news comes after Kym and Graziano came second from bottom on the leaderboard after receiving 33 points in Saturday's live show, which returned to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since the pandemic.

Saturday's show also saw CBBC star Molly Rainford and radio DJ Tyler West battle it out in the dance-off after landing in the bottom two.

Kym and Graziano Di Prima performed at Blackpool Tower Ballroom. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Sadly, the judges decided to send Tyler and his professional partner Dianne Buswell home after a tough dance-off.

Kym previously revealed to us why she wanted to take part in Strictly saying: "I’ve been asked to appear on various reality shows over the years and Strictly is the only one I’d said I’d definitely want to do but it’s never felt like the right time until now.

"My husband's in the military, and he's in the country this year, but next year he might be deployed again, so I wanted to do it while he was here. Also, my dad loves Strictly but he’s been poorly recently, so I really wanted him to come and watch it and be a part of it."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 26 at 7:15 pm where it will be the final round before the quarter-finals! Episodes are also be available on-demand via BBC iPlayer .