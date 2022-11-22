Read full article on original website
Choosing Between Different ADHD Formulations
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, you talked about nonstimulants. I want to bring it back to the patients. Thank goodness we have choices. Andrew Cutler, MD: Absolutely. Theresa Cerulli, MD: When I started in this field 20 years ago, we didn’t have much to offer. The evolution has been incredible. These aren’t me-too drugs. They’re different designs in a way that it feels different to the patients. I mentioned my daughter earlier. When we started, she couldn’t tolerate the stimulants that existed. She was young—early in elementary school. Thankfully, we had a nonstimulant option. It wasn’t great. When she hit middle school, it wasn’t quite doing the job on the efficacy side. She had to take a break because she couldn’t tolerate stimulants. Lo and behold, we have some newer formulations. Now she’s a senior in high school, and she’s finally able to take a stimulant.
Compared With Other Treatments for Sleep Disorders, Benzodiazepines Increase Risk of Overdose
A cohort study aimed to examine the risk of overdose when treating patients with benzodiazepines compared with alternative therapies for sleep disorders, specifically in young people. Rates of subpar sleep increased by half, or more, among adolescents from 1991-2019, and these disruptions are associated with a number of health consequences....
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B
The BLA was supported by positive data from 54 patients with hemophilia B in the pivotal phase 3 HOPE-B trial. This article was originally published on CGTLive. The gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec (EtranaDez), now marketed as Hemgenix, has been approved by the FDA for treating adults with hemophilia B who currently use Factor IX prophylaxis therapy, have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes.
Use of Steroid Eluting Stents in Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Anju Peters, MD: Dareen, this is for you. You do a lot of clinical trials. How do use clinical trials for patients, who for example, have stopped responding to their current treatment? Do you offer them other clinical trials?. Dareen Siri, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI: My answer transitions to some of...
High Relapse Rate After Discontinuing Antiviral Therapy for HBV Patients With Cirrhosis
The pooled proportions of virological relapse and clinical relapse after discontinuing treatment in cirrhotic patients was 55.23 and 43.56%, respectively. Patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections and cirrhosis who discontinue nucleostide analogs (NA) are at an increased risk of relapse, even after achieving virologic suppression. A team, led...
Ruxolitinib Cream Improves Atopic Dermatitis Pain, Anxiety and Depression Over 52 Weeks
New long-term phase 3 data show adults and adolescents both improved measures of quality of life when treated with either of 2 doses of ruxolitinib cream. Topical JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib cream was associated with substantial improvements in patients’ skin-related quality of life, pain symptoms, and mental health and wellbeing across both adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis.
Mean Length of Preclinical Detectable Phase for Open-Angle Glaucoma Estimated at 10 Years
The mean PCDP was estimated by 2 different methods to be 10.7 years and 10.1 years for open-angle glaucoma. The mean preclinical detectable phase (PCDP) for open-angle glaucoma was estimated to be approximately 10 years according to two distinct methods of analysis, with the findings ultimately suggesting a reasonable screening interval of 5 years.
Baseline OCT Features May Determine Functional Response to Risuteganib in Dry AMD
Enhanced ellipsoid integrity, greater outer retinal thickness, and decreased GA were associated with increased BCVA gains with risuteganib. New findings from a post-hoc analysis suggest that baseline optical coherence tomography (OCT) features may help determine the odds of a functional response to risuteganib in individuals with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
FDA Grants Fast Track Status for LB1148
The treatment is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, can possibly reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery. A new treatment for the accelerated return of bowel function after gastrointestinal surgery has been granted Fast Track Designation by the...
Orit Markowitz, MD: Artificial Intelligence, Patient Knowledge on Skin Cancer
A discussion with Dr. Markowitz on her presentation from SDPA 2022, during which she described various gaps in knowledge on skin health and future innovations she hoped to see. In her interview segment with Orit Markowitz, MD, she described areas in need of greater research in the field of skin...
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo
Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
EDS-PLU Studies for Treatment of Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Let's look now and dig deeper into a couple of those studies that have been done for EDS-FLU delivery. We'll talk about the 2 phase 3 studies, Navigate 1 and Navigate 2. Dareen, if you wouldn't mind introducing the study design and study endpoints, and then Drew can tell us the outcomes of the studies.
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors
Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
Insomnia, Hypersomnia Identified as Symptoms of Long COVID Syndrome
Investigators aimed to characterize and evaluate the prevalence of sleep symptoms in patients with long COVID syndrome. Up to 32% of patients who have been infected with COVID-19 are affected by long-onset COVID syndrome. Patients with the syndrome experience symptoms that persist for more than 4 weeks post infection, or the development of sequelae.
