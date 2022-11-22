Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, you talked about nonstimulants. I want to bring it back to the patients. Thank goodness we have choices. Andrew Cutler, MD: Absolutely. Theresa Cerulli, MD: When I started in this field 20 years ago, we didn’t have much to offer. The evolution has been incredible. These aren’t me-too drugs. They’re different designs in a way that it feels different to the patients. I mentioned my daughter earlier. When we started, she couldn’t tolerate the stimulants that existed. She was young—early in elementary school. Thankfully, we had a nonstimulant option. It wasn’t great. When she hit middle school, it wasn’t quite doing the job on the efficacy side. She had to take a break because she couldn’t tolerate stimulants. Lo and behold, we have some newer formulations. Now she’s a senior in high school, and she’s finally able to take a stimulant.

