Iowa State

Iowa Christmas tree growers have overcome some challenges

NEW HAMPTON — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. “Some folks had some issues you know with some winterburn from last year and kind of carry over...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday

DES MOINES — While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the...
IOWA STATE
ISU economist says key factors contribute to escalating agland prices

AMES — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. “At the same time, too, though — I would say that we’re also hearing of less...
AMES, IA
New state medical director taught family doctors

DES MOINES — After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in...
DES MOINES, IA
Community college overall enrollment up first time since 2010, NIACC down slightly

DES MOINES — The state’s community colleges saw an increase in enrollment this year for the first time since 2010. The Department of Education’s Jeremy Varner says that’s somewhat of a surprise given the state’s low unemployment. “Community college enrollment is in part counter-cyclical. So we’re pleased to see enrollment growth this fall, particularly given the tight labor market, right, normally, we would expect to see some declines. So Iowa is bucking this historical trend,” Varner says.
IOWA STATE

