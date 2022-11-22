DES MOINES — The state’s community colleges saw an increase in enrollment this year for the first time since 2010. The Department of Education’s Jeremy Varner says that’s somewhat of a surprise given the state’s low unemployment. “Community college enrollment is in part counter-cyclical. So we’re pleased to see enrollment growth this fall, particularly given the tight labor market, right, normally, we would expect to see some declines. So Iowa is bucking this historical trend,” Varner says.

