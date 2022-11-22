ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital cancels surgeries, diverts EMS

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CANTON , Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital has canceled surgeries for Tuesday and Wednesday and is diverting EMS away from its emergency room due to a power issue.

The hospital along Mercy Drive Northwest in Canton is currently running on generator power, due to a city power substation issue, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from a Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson.

American Electric Power workers were on-scene as of 3:15 p.m., according to a follow-up message from the spokesperson. Repairs were expected to continue through the evening. The hospital expects to continue running on generator power until Wednesday.

“Inpatient care continues uninterrupted, but out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled all surgeries Tuesday and Wednesday and the hospital is on full diversion,” reads the statement. “We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care for our patients.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

