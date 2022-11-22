Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO