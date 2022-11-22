Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van in Iowa
The two are both charged with three counts of animal neglect resulting in death and four counts of animal neglect resulting in injury.
theperrynews.com
Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue
A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
Victims of Iowa high school drive-by fill courtroom with emotion statements at sentencing
Three cars and dozens of bullets ended the life of 15-year-old Jose Lopez and it severely injured two East High students Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges
A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
