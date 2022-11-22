The toll to get into Pebble Beach and take 17-Mile Drive is $11.25 per vehicle. The community itself is privately owned, as is the drive, so they use the toll fees to support the community itself and maintain infrastructure. If you’re thinking about getting lunch around the same time, you may as well do it while you’re still in Pebble Beach – if you spend at least $35 at any of the local restaurants, you’ll receive a full refund of the entrance toll as a credit on your bill. While it might be a little galling to pay a toll just to enter the community, we feel that the views along 17-Mile Drive are well worth the entrance fee.

