Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

actiontourguide.com

Are There Any Pet-Friendly Stops on California’s Pacific Coast Highway?

Since most of the PCH is out in the middle of nowhere, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun with your four-legged passengers. Most Pacific Coast Highway road trips start in San Francisco, which is a relatively pet-friendly city. The famous Golden Gate Bridge allows dogs every day from 5 pm until dusk, and pets are also welcomed on Baker Beach and in Golden Gate Park. As you travel south from the Bay Area, you’ll reach Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, one of the most dog-friendly towns in California. We have actress and animal activist Doris Day to thank for Carmel’s legacy of being welcoming to pets. Carmel’s Cypress Inn is considered to be the most pet-friendly hotel in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actiontourguide.com

How Much Does it Cost to Drive 17-Mile Drive?

The toll to get into Pebble Beach and take 17-Mile Drive is $11.25 per vehicle. The community itself is privately owned, as is the drive, so they use the toll fees to support the community itself and maintain infrastructure. If you’re thinking about getting lunch around the same time, you may as well do it while you’re still in Pebble Beach – if you spend at least $35 at any of the local restaurants, you’ll receive a full refund of the entrance toll as a credit on your bill. While it might be a little galling to pay a toll just to enter the community, we feel that the views along 17-Mile Drive are well worth the entrance fee.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California

Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
IDAHO STATE
californiaglobe.com

Ninth Circuit Rules CA Election Integrity Project has Standing to Challenge Constitutionality of California’s Election Laws

“Over the last decade California has passed laws, orders and regulations that have led to massive irregularities,” the Election Integrity Project California said in a statement Monday announcing a huge legal win. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa) and recent and future congressional candidates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
KCRA.com

Kevin Kiley projected winner of US House District 3 in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE

