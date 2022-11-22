Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
actiontourguide.com
Are There Any Pet-Friendly Stops on California’s Pacific Coast Highway?
Since most of the PCH is out in the middle of nowhere, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun with your four-legged passengers. Most Pacific Coast Highway road trips start in San Francisco, which is a relatively pet-friendly city. The famous Golden Gate Bridge allows dogs every day from 5 pm until dusk, and pets are also welcomed on Baker Beach and in Golden Gate Park. As you travel south from the Bay Area, you’ll reach Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, one of the most dog-friendly towns in California. We have actress and animal activist Doris Day to thank for Carmel’s legacy of being welcoming to pets. Carmel’s Cypress Inn is considered to be the most pet-friendly hotel in the country.
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
California dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
actiontourguide.com
How Much Does it Cost to Drive 17-Mile Drive?
The toll to get into Pebble Beach and take 17-Mile Drive is $11.25 per vehicle. The community itself is privately owned, as is the drive, so they use the toll fees to support the community itself and maintain infrastructure. If you’re thinking about getting lunch around the same time, you may as well do it while you’re still in Pebble Beach – if you spend at least $35 at any of the local restaurants, you’ll receive a full refund of the entrance toll as a credit on your bill. While it might be a little galling to pay a toll just to enter the community, we feel that the views along 17-Mile Drive are well worth the entrance fee.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
californiaglobe.com
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
Travelers Should Avoid This Popular Nevada Destination
Fodor's Travel released a list of popular tourist attractions that should be avoided.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
californiaglobe.com
Ninth Circuit Rules CA Election Integrity Project has Standing to Challenge Constitutionality of California’s Election Laws
“Over the last decade California has passed laws, orders and regulations that have led to massive irregularities,” the Election Integrity Project California said in a statement Monday announcing a huge legal win. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa) and recent and future congressional candidates have...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
KCRA.com
Kevin Kiley projected winner of US House District 3 in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
Democrats fail to gain in California House races
Democrats hoped to make some big gains in California's congressional elections this year, but the outcome was a virtual draw - and an indirect win for Republicans.
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
