CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
People

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?

