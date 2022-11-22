We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!

19 DAYS AGO