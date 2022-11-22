ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UAB Faces George Mason/LSU in Goombay Splash

BIMINI, Bahamas – The UAB women's basketball team will play a pair of games over the holiday weekend in Bimini, Bahamas as part of the 2022 Goombay Splash on Nov. 25-26. The Blazers will face George Mason and LSU. The event will take place at Gateway Christian Academy, which has been the longtime host of the Junkanoo Jam.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
GADSDEN, AL
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street

MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
MORRIS, AL
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Furnace Fest 2023 Announces First Four Bands

Furnace Fest 2023 has announced their first four artists and to the surprise of nobody, The Dillinger Escape Plan will not be there. The first four artists are:. "We're huge fans of every one of these bands and can’t believe we'll be sharing the Sloss Furnaces magic with them next September!" said festival organizers. "For TFU, they had played Slacker66 (at least once, maybe twice???) but have not played live since 1999! Who else has waited 24 years for these legends to awaken, and who can name every artist Don & Ryan have worked with???"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1 injured following shooting on Springville Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL

