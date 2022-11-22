Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
uabsports.com
UAB Faces George Mason/LSU in Goombay Splash
BIMINI, Bahamas – The UAB women's basketball team will play a pair of games over the holiday weekend in Bimini, Bahamas as part of the 2022 Goombay Splash on Nov. 25-26. The Blazers will face George Mason and LSU. The event will take place at Gateway Christian Academy, which has been the longtime host of the Junkanoo Jam.
List of players taking part in Alabama's 2022 Senior Day ceremony
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s regular-season finale against Auburn will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, where it will recognize 17 seniors prior to the 87th Iron Bowl rivalry game. Including this season, the 2022 senior class has posted a 46-6 record over the past four years,...
AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Bham Now
Rod Wave is coming to Birmingham on December 5—everything you need to know
The Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour is coming to the BJCC on Monday, December 5—you don’t want to miss it. Keep reading for all the details and to get tickets to the show. Tickets available at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Central Ticket Office. Rod Wave at...
flaglerlive.com
Isaiah White, 21, Arrested for Arson, Is Wanted in Alabama for Murder and Carjacking
Last Tuesday, Isaiah Williams White, 23, was booked at the Flagler County jail on a two-year-old charge of arson: he was accused of setting fire to a Volkswagen Atlas in a parking lot on McCormick Drive in Palm Coast on Jan. 2, 2021. The Volkswagen had a Georgia license plate,...
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
wvtm13.com
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
metalinjection
Furnace Fest 2023 Announces First Four Bands
Furnace Fest 2023 has announced their first four artists and to the surprise of nobody, The Dillinger Escape Plan will not be there. The first four artists are:. "We're huge fans of every one of these bands and can’t believe we'll be sharing the Sloss Furnaces magic with them next September!" said festival organizers. "For TFU, they had played Slacker66 (at least once, maybe twice???) but have not played live since 1999! Who else has waited 24 years for these legends to awaken, and who can name every artist Don & Ryan have worked with???"
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
1 injured following shooting on Springville Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
Comments / 0