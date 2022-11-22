ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

kfmo.com

Bonne Terre's Hometown Christmas Market

(Bonne Terre, MO) Parkland residents can enjoy a Hometown Christmas Market event in Bonne Terre Saturday. Bonne Terre City Administrator, Shawn Kay, says they'll have everything from vendors, to games, to special Christmas activities.
BONNE TERRE, MO
kbsi23.com

2 women running every street in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Austin L. Schroeder, 25, Hillsboro

Austin L. Schroeder, 25, of Hillsboro died Nov. 18, 2022, in Arnold. Mr. Schroeder was a manager in the food service industry. He was born Jan. 22, 1997, in St. Louis, the son of Kim (Holmer) Schroeder of Arnold and Ron Schroeder of Hillsboro. In addition to his parents, he...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

