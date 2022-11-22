MEREDITH — Nearly a year in the making, Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery releases its newest creation, their Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine, just in time for the holidays. Hermit Woods, in partnership with Flag Hill Winery in Lee, and Deb Lucke, have created what they believe will be one of their biggest hits in years. The already popular still version of Strawberry Rhubarb wine is one of their best-selling wines. The owners are confident that this wine will be equally, if not, more popular with the outstanding new packaging designed by Deb Lucke, the champagne style afforded by Flag Hills Bottling line, and the Charmat method.

