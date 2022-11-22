Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Compass Academy points students in a new direction
FRANKLIN — Inside St. Gabriel Parish Center on Elkins Street, in a section that once housed St. Mary’s Catholic School, Compass Classical Academy — a public charter school — is changing student futures, one by one. Its strategy is a mix of innovation, tradition, structure, creativity...
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
laconiadailysun.com
Ashland Elementary School honors veterans in school-wide assembly
ASHLAND — For the first time in several years, Ashland Elementary School students and staff were able to gather together for a special Veteran’s Day assembly. Team Respect teacher, Brian Jones, planned and led the event in the school cafeteria. The morning began with introductions from the three...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
laconiadailysun.com
Seeking old Moultonborough photos for new book project
MOULTONBOROUGH — Calling all Moultonborough and area residents: Jane and Christina are looking for old photos of Moultonborough for a new book project. Many are familiar with the Arcadia “Images of America” book series, and it’s time to do one on Moultonborough. Jane Rice, longtime librarian,...
laconiadailysun.com
Norma J. Batchelder
MEREDITH — Norma J. Batchelder, of 153 Parade Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Forest View Manor, Meredith. Born in Franklin, Norma was the daughter of the late Channing and Isadore (Martel) Worden. She spent her childhood years in Franklin, attending Franklin schools. In high school, she was active in field hockey and proudly played the trumpet in the marching band.
laconiadailysun.com
Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
laconiadailysun.com
Robert A. LaBelle, 85
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Robert A. LaBelle, 85, dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to all, passed away November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Bob was born to Irvin and Bernadette LaBelle on April 12, 1937. He lived in Northfield, New Hampshire, until after the death of his wife in 2014, which ended 53 years of marriage. In 2015 he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to be near family.
laconiadailysun.com
Shirley A. Cutter, 79
PLYMOUTH — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann (Wright) Cutter, 79, on November 21, 2022, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched. Born in Plymouth on September 6, 1943, she was the daughter of Herman Arthur...
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash
Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton Year Round Library Association hosting Holiday Open House Dec 16
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — The Gilmanton Year Round Library Association Holiday Open House will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy hot cocoa with marshmallows, cookies, door prizes, arts and crafts and poetry readings. There will be a musical performance by members of the...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
laconiadailysun.com
Hermit Woods launches their long-awaited Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine
MEREDITH — Nearly a year in the making, Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery releases its newest creation, their Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine, just in time for the holidays. Hermit Woods, in partnership with Flag Hill Winery in Lee, and Deb Lucke, have created what they believe will be one of their biggest hits in years. The already popular still version of Strawberry Rhubarb wine is one of their best-selling wines. The owners are confident that this wine will be equally, if not, more popular with the outstanding new packaging designed by Deb Lucke, the champagne style afforded by Flag Hills Bottling line, and the Charmat method.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
laconiadailysun.com
MaryAnne Skawinski: Thanks to sponsors and friends of We Care Concert
Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA
GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Superior Officers Vote “No Confidence” in Chief Roy Vasque, Calls Leadership “Toxic”
The Lawrence Superior Officers Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Vasque last night after months of turmoil within the department and only a few days after Mayor DePena has suspended three officers within their ranks. The Union released the following statement just moments ago:. On behalf of...
WMUR.com
Dover restaurant hosts Thanksgiving meal for those who otherwise wouldn't have one
DOVER, N.H. — For some people, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner can't happen every year, but one organization in Dover is showing people some cheer the day before the holiday. Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional...
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
Comments / 0