Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Black Friday crowds at 5 a.m. are still ‘very much a thing’ at some retailers
Standing in line before the stores open on Black Friday is as much a Thanksgiving tradition as pumpkin pie for some families - especially when those stores are offering deals or incentives that are in-person only. Even with expanded online sales and week-long promotional deals, some shoppers still show up...
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
WGAL
Black Friday shopping is still as crazy as ever
LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the Susquehanna Valley shoppers were out as well taking advantage of Black Friday deals. At the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster if you were not already in line, you were already too late. "On a typical Black Friday, the momentum will start building with the parking...
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
Italian bakery in Mechanicsburg sells pastry with heavenly flavor and crunchy layers: Best Eats
The shelves at this authentic Italian bakery are always dazzlingly full, with colorful pastries and cookies. After all, their motto is “A taste of Italy in every bite.” Especially popular are the tricolored or “rainbow” cookies that resemble the Italian flag.
abc27.com
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
pahomepage.com
Man arrested after York County home invasion
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night
Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
Florida company to take over logistics at Harley-Davidson facility
A Florida company has announced it will serve as a new third-party logistics service provider for Harley-Davidson in York County. Comprehensive Logistics will take over logistics at the facility on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township. “For the York logistics contract, H-D and CLI are partnering together to ramp up production...
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
WGAL
Lancaster County shooting under investigation
AKRON, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Akron Borough, Lancaster County. It happened at a brick home in Akron Borough on High Street. Witnesses were kept at the residence. The shooting is believed to be an accident at this time.
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Comments / 1