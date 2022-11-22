ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Black Friday shopping is still as crazy as ever

LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the Susquehanna Valley shoppers were out as well taking advantage of Black Friday deals. At the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster if you were not already in line, you were already too late. "On a typical Black Friday, the momentum will start building with the parking...
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County shooting under investigation

AKRON, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Akron Borough, Lancaster County. It happened at a brick home in Akron Borough on High Street. Witnesses were kept at the residence. The shooting is believed to be an accident at this time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA

