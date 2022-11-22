Real estate is a popular investment, either for capital appreciation or as income. However, there are challenges. Buying land is expensive. Unless you have a lot of up-front capital to stake, you may be locked out, and once you make that purchase you have a lot to lose if the investment goes poorly. Then, once you own the land, you need to manage it. If you want to sell, that means refurbishment and upgrades. If you want to generate income, that means property management. There are ways, though, to invest in real estate without actually owning property. For help investing in retail, consider working with a financial advisor.

