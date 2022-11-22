When CubCrafters got the green light to sell shares in the company to the public, it opened up a new world to the general aviation manufacturer: Wall Street. That public offering led to an invitation to CubCrafters President and CEO Patrick Horgan to be on the latest episode of TheBell2BellPodcast from InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), which “delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries,” according to IBN officials.

2 DAYS AGO