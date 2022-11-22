Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Redbird expands flight sim lessons for AOPA’s free high school curriculum
Redbird Flight has added 25 new flight simulator lessons to supplement the 10th- and 11th-grade course material in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) High School Aviation STEM curriculum, which is now in more than 300 high schools nationwide. The lessons integrate with AOPA’s free curriculum, helping students connect...
Pilot’s assumption leads to near miss
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was the third aircraft to...
What causes exhaust valve recession in an engine?
That’s a question I receive often and it’s a very good question. But as with so many things in aviation — and life — there’s not a very definitive answer. There have been several theories about the cause, including one that states the lead in fuel acts like a lubricant to protect the valve seat from wear.
CubCrafters CEO talks GA with Wall Street
When CubCrafters got the green light to sell shares in the company to the public, it opened up a new world to the general aviation manufacturer: Wall Street. That public offering led to an invitation to CubCrafters President and CEO Patrick Horgan to be on the latest episode of TheBell2BellPodcast from InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), which “delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries,” according to IBN officials.
