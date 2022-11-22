Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Bay News 9
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast
Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
WESH
How to score flight deals on Travel Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — We've all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Travel Tuesday?. Since 2017 it's been coined as a day when you can save big on flights, hotels and rental cars. This year, Travel Tuesday will fall on Nov. 29. "We see...
WESH
Orion spacecraft successfully completes crucial engine burn
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There was a milestone successfully crossed today for the Artemis 1 mission, the uncrewed test for this NASA program that will lead to a human lunar outpost. The Orion spacecraft performed an engine burn that lasted 88 seconds that put the spacecraft into a high...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
Daytona Beach businesses welcome weekend crowds after costly hurricane season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many businesses in Volusia County are still recovering from the destruction of the last hurricane season. The coast is welcoming visitors for the 49th annual Turkey Run, a classic car show and swap meet at the Daytona International Speedway. Evelyn Hone is an 83-year-old New...
WESH
Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
floridaing.com
Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone
If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
SpaceX set for 2 rocket launches Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch not one, but two Falcon 9 rockets on Tuesday. Monday’s planned launch was delayed to Tuesday evening after another planned launch in the afternoon. Now both launches will happen just hours apart. The first Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled...
Heading to the airport this holiday weekend? Here’s when it is expected to be the busiest
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said passenger traffic is at a record high as the holiday travel season continues. Though things have been busy at the airport the past couple of days, it was a smooth takeoff for travelers hitting the skies. But the busiest days are still ahead.
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
hometownnewstc.com
Catch of the Week
This week we bring you a Jack Crevalle, caught by Sherry Wyatt of Palm Bay. She caught this beauty while fishing off the river in the Grant area, U.S. Hwy 1.
WESH
Brevard County welcomes back visitors to its beaches after hurricanes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The one-two punch of Ian and then Nicole slammed many coastal communities in Central Florida, costing millions in damage, lost property and even lives lost. But the Space Coast, while facing some beach erosion, avoided the worst of both storms. Some in-state tourists like Jamie...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying communications satellite Monday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Force Station Monday night. The rocket will be carrying a Eutelsat 10B communications satellite, which will give in-flight broadband data and video connectivity to countries around the world. The Falcon 9′s first-stage...
click orlando
Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market. Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes. “He’s actually my...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
allears.net
How to SAVE on a Replacement to Disney’s Magical Express
Have you ever used Disney World’s Sunshine Flyer?. This is a transportation option that takes you from Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World Resort and vice versa. The service recently asked for the public’s help in designing their new bus and offered full refunds to guests impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now, the service is offering a special Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss!
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Merritt Island (FL)
Merritt Island is an unincorporated town located on the largest island in Florida, in Brevard County, United States. The town had a population of thirty-four thousand, five hundred and eighteen in the 2020 census. Merritt Island was formerly known as Merritt City. It is the home of the Kennedy Space...
