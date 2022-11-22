Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
US News and World Report
Postal Savings Bank of China to Provide $39 Billion of Property Sector Financing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan...
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Says Warren Buffett Donates Shares to Family Charities
(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc said Warren Buffett has donated more of his fortune to four family charities, without disclosing whether the billionaire chairman made a new donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. According to a regulatory filing, Buffett on Wednesday donated another 2.4 million of the conglomerate's...
US News and World Report
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Comments / 0