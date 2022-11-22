Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Fort Jackson trainees celebrate Thanksgiving with feast and Army family
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Trainees at Fort Jackson celebrated Thanksgiving a day early with a feast and their Army family. Fort Jackson’s Commander and Brigadier General Jason Kelly wants all the trainees to know that while this may be their first Thanksgiving away from their own family, the Army family will always be there for them.
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
SC Oyster Festival returns to the Hampton-Preston Mansion downtown Columbia
Seafood lovers prepare for Columbia's largest outdoor oyster roast as the 24th annual SC Oyster Festival returns Sunday, Nov. 27. The annual event will take place at the Hampton-Preston Mansion from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature steamed oysters for sale by the bucket from PEARLZ Oyster Bar. Attendees can also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo from various vendors inside the festival.
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Why Jalewis Solomon Became A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver and corner prospect Jalewis Solomon became an early target for South Carolina, as his unique athleticism could lend itself to future stardom.
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
Man accused of attacking Columbia officer in roadway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man is in jail after attacking an officer who had pulled up next to him at a traffic light along Devine Street near Garners Ferry Road. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day around 11 a.m. Police said...
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
