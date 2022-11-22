ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelion, SC

WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson trainees celebrate Thanksgiving with feast and Army family

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Trainees at Fort Jackson celebrated Thanksgiving a day early with a feast and their Army family. Fort Jackson’s Commander and Brigadier General Jason Kelly wants all the trainees to know that while this may be their first Thanksgiving away from their own family, the Army family will always be there for them.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
coladaily.com

SC Oyster Festival returns to the Hampton-Preston Mansion downtown Columbia

Seafood lovers prepare for Columbia's largest outdoor oyster roast as the 24th annual SC Oyster Festival returns Sunday, Nov. 27. The annual event will take place at the Hampton-Preston Mansion from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature steamed oysters for sale by the bucket from PEARLZ Oyster Bar. Attendees can also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo from various vendors inside the festival.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of attacking Columbia officer in roadway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man is in jail after attacking an officer who had pulled up next to him at a traffic light along Devine Street near Garners Ferry Road. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day around 11 a.m. Police said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
ORANGEBURG, SC

