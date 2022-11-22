ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Top Wisconsin Republican calls for lowering income taxes on wealthiest residents

The Republican leaders of the state Legislature said Tuesday that they want to use a record budget surplus to enact "transformational, once-in-a-generation tax changes," including lowering tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents. But the proposal is likely a non-starter with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed a Republican-authored tax...
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
HAYWARD, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WEAU-TV 13

Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI

