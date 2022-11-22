Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Employment Commission: state law prevents UW Health from recognizing nurse union
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission says nurses at UW Health can’t organize a union and collectively bargain a contract under current Wisconsin law. Earlier this year, nurses at UW Health planned a strike in hopes of pressuring UW Health to recognize the union nurses wanted...
Wisconsin drops in national hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s hospital safety standings with The Leapfrog Group dropped from 40th to 41st in the country over this past year. The portion of Wisconsin hospitals that received an “A” grade decreased from 16.9% in spring 2022 to 11.9% in fall 2022. The...
WSAW
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
wtaq.com
Budget Surplus Expected to Bring Stare Down Between Lawmakers, Governor Evers
MADISON, WI (WSAU-WRN) — The projected $6.6 billion state budget surplus is expected to be a point of contention between the Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Governor Tony Evers next year. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told a crowd at a WisPolitics luncheon that he and others would like...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting
Election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
wpr.org
Top Wisconsin Republican calls for lowering income taxes on wealthiest residents
The Republican leaders of the state Legislature said Tuesday that they want to use a record budget surplus to enact "transformational, once-in-a-generation tax changes," including lowering tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents. But the proposal is likely a non-starter with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed a Republican-authored tax...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Discusses Lawsuit Regarding State's Abortion Ban
(AP) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly through the courts, but it could be months before anything happens after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss it next year. The case is almost...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
cwbradio.com
With State's Record Budget Surplus, Hope that Evers and Republicans Can Work Together Better
(AP) Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
