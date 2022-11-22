Read full article on original website
Real Estate: The Ultimate in Country Living
SAN ANGELO, TX — On these approximate 5 acres in Christoval is everything you could possibly want to enjoy country living. This beautiful home has a Lovely open floor plan with large gas cooktop and griddle, plus large living area, beautiful fireplace, and a man cave/den with bar. Additionally...
WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street
According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink’s perfect season comes to a heartbreaking end in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The undefeated Wink Wildcats perfect season took on their biggest challenge today up in San Angelo Stadium as they took on the Albany Lions. Wildcats were defeated 38-16 on a walk-off touchdown from the lions. Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
Christmas events across the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley is decking the halls and preparing for Christmas 2022 with tons of events to get you and the entire family in the holiday spirit! Nov. 28 Paint N Pints: Snowman Cheers! Get in the festive spirit by painting a snowman on a 11X14 canvas and enjoying drinks at […]
San Angelo, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wink High School football team will have a game with Albany High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
“Sewing has become a lost art” but not for these students
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Student Innovators and Creators of New Style (Student ICONS) is a non-profit youth fashion organization founded by Uniquka Christian, which recognizes and encourages aspiring youth fashion designers in San Angelo, Texas. Christian believes that sewing is an important life skill that can be both fun and lifesaving. “It is an opportunity […]
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
San Angelo has broken two winter weather records set almost 40 years ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has broken two winter weather records that were originally set almost 40 years ago within a single week. As of November 25, 2022, San Angelo has seen 1.56 inches of rain – (recorded at the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo office near Mathis Field Airport) which breaks the city’s […]
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
Flooding Hampers Travel with 2 More Inches of Rain Likely Across West Texas Friday
SAN ANGELO – About 3/4 of an inch of rain fell between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning in the San Angelo area on average with an additional two inches likely as temperatures remain steady in the mid 40s. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San...
Family Violence Arrests Top Black Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Four of the six individuals booked in San Angelo Friday were arrested for charges of domestic violence. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
NWS: Record Rainfall Friday Didn't Slow the Extreme Drought
SAN ANGELO – The rainfall Friday shattered the record for Nov. 25 but did little to lessen the ongoing extreme drought as the city has received just over half the average amount of rain so far in 2022. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo recorded 1.9 inches...
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 23rd
Hopefully the afternoon is dry and not the turkey, but rain showers will begin to develop Late Thursday and throughout the day on Friday.
