easternwv.edu
Alumni Student Success: Dawn Lockard
Degree(s) earned from Eastern and from other schools:. Are you still taking classes? If so, where and what degree are you working toward?. No, but I will be taking study courses in 2024 in preparation for Certified Public Accounting exams. Current Employer/Job (if applicable):. Cunningham Powell Alexander A.C. and Alexander...
easternwv.edu
Transfer Student Success: Abigail Eye
Degree(s) earned from Eastern and from other schools:. Associate in Science (Fall 2022) To what college/university have you transferred and what degree are you working toward?. At the beginning of my college career, I started out at Shepherd University. I attended school there for a year. While at Shepherd, I majored in Biology. At the end of my first year is when I decided that I wanted to change my career path to education. At that same time, I learned about the Elementary Education program partnership through WVU Parkersburg that Eastern offered. I then transferred to Eastern to work toward my Elementary Education degree.
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
WDTV
Rising concerns after 3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized from vaping
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 Philip Barbour High School students are now out of the hospital after using a vaping device last Friday. While they’re okay, administrators say the problem of vaping is a growing issue across the state and country. “You have no idea what’s in some of...
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Morgan Messenger
Morgan County EMS nationally recognized
Morgan County EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Plus award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks, ultimately saving lives. Each year, more than 250,000 people experience a type of heart...
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
Bomb threat under investigation in Randolph County
Law enforcement in Randolph County are investigating a bomb threat at the magistrate's office that was made on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
WDTV
RCSO: Troopers respond to bomb threat at Magistrate’s Office
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from multiple agencies responded to a bomb threat in Randolph County on Tuesday. The Randolph County 911 Center received a call on Tuesday referencing a bomb being in the Randolph County Magistrate’s Office and to “not take the call lightly,” according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
WDTV
Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he hit another man with a piece of wood. Officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broaddus Hospital Monday evening for an altercation complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Officers spoke with the...
WHSV
Tip helps solve 2019 Toms Brook arson case
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 12, 2019 a house fire took place in Toms Brook, but after 2 years and 100 tips, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office (SCFMO) had no suspects. That all changed when someone came forward over 3 years later. This week, the Virginia...
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
lootpress.com
DNA evidence brings slew of charges against man in Burglary investigation
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested in relation to a Breaking and Entering incident now faces several additional charges upon confirmation of blood sample match through DNA testing. Deputy J. Wolfe of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 13, 2022, Deputy Wolfe and Cpl....
