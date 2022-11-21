Degree(s) earned from Eastern and from other schools:. Associate in Science (Fall 2022) To what college/university have you transferred and what degree are you working toward?. At the beginning of my college career, I started out at Shepherd University. I attended school there for a year. While at Shepherd, I majored in Biology. At the end of my first year is when I decided that I wanted to change my career path to education. At that same time, I learned about the Elementary Education program partnership through WVU Parkersburg that Eastern offered. I then transferred to Eastern to work toward my Elementary Education degree.

