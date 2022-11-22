The controversy surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup is reaching boiling point this week after Germany became the second team to use their game to stage a political protest. Taking to the pitch on Wednesday for their game against Japan, the entire German team covered their mouths to suggest they have been gagged by football’s governing body, FIFA. Six players also wore boots with rainbow stitching to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, with the entire squad sporting tops with rainbow sleeves during their warm-up.

2 DAYS AGO