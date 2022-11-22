Read full article on original website
All Of The World Cup Protests Other Football Teams Have Done While England Stay Silent
The controversy surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup is reaching boiling point this week after Germany became the second team to use their game to stage a political protest. Taking to the pitch on Wednesday for their game against Japan, the entire German team covered their mouths to suggest they have been gagged by football’s governing body, FIFA. Six players also wore boots with rainbow stitching to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, with the entire squad sporting tops with rainbow sleeves during their warm-up.
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a "J" with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory huddle as fans sang merrily along to Men at Work's "Down Under," blaring over the stadium speakers after the final whistle. Later, Arnold was...
'It would be fantastic to have someone like him': MLS chief Don Garber gushes over Lionel Messi amid links to the Argentina star with Cristiano Ronaldo also rumored to be of interest
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has stoked the flames of Lionel Messi's potential arrival in the United States, openly stating the league's interest in his signature. The Argentine maestro is currently on national team duty in Qatar. How long Argentina remain at the World Cup is unknown, and Messi's...
Is This Mel C’s Comment On The David Beckham Gay Rights Row?
As the fall out over David Beckham’s ambassadorship of Qatar for a reported £150m rages on (Will Young has now waded in, calling the football star ‘repellent and cowardice personified’) David’s friend and former bandmate of his wife Victoria, Melanie Chisolm, has seemingly had her say.
