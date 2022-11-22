Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Elmer “Jr.” F. Everson
Elmer “Jr.” F. Everson, age 86, of Blair, died on Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Gundersen. Health System in LaCrosse. Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Blair Lutheran. Church West with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire City Leaders Ready to Approve New City Budget
(Eau Claire, WI) — City leaders in Eau Claire are ready to approve the city’s new budget, even though no one is certain just what it will cost taxpayers. The city council is scheduled to vote on the new, 50 million-dollars city budget today. Last week, city officials said they were still working out how much the new budget will cost property tax payers. Voters in Eau Claire okayed a one-and-a-half million-dollar tax increase earlier this month. That new money is earmarked to hire more people at city hall, including some new police officers.
wwisradio.com
Second 2020 Murder Suspect Heading to Prison
(Menomonie, WI) — The second of three suspects in a 2020 murder in Downsville is heading to prison. A jury in Dunn County yesterday convicted Ryan Steinhoff in the stabbing death of Bruce McGuigan. Police found him dead in a mobile home in November of 2020. Another woman, Ashley Gunder, is serving a 25–year sentence for her role in the killing. A third suspect was found not guilty. Steinhoff will be sentenced at a later date.
Comments / 0