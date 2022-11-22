(Eau Claire, WI) — City leaders in Eau Claire are ready to approve the city’s new budget, even though no one is certain just what it will cost taxpayers. The city council is scheduled to vote on the new, 50 million-dollars city budget today. Last week, city officials said they were still working out how much the new budget will cost property tax payers. Voters in Eau Claire okayed a one-and-a-half million-dollar tax increase earlier this month. That new money is earmarked to hire more people at city hall, including some new police officers.

