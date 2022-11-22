Read full article on original website
Episode 139: Filmmaker teams up with Manny Pacquiao to showcase unity through boxing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - World champion boxer Manny Pacquiao is the executive director of a new movie that raises awareness on Asian hate crimes. Chris Soriano stars in the film “Almighty Zeus.” It’s about a young Filipino boxer who intervenes when an elderly Asian man is being attacked.
How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
'I can': Despite life-changing an aneurysm, this Hawaii veteran turns his pain into purpose
Annalisa Burgos talks to filmmakers Michael Collins and Marty Syjuco about their documentary "Delikado," which shows the dangers of being an indigenous land protector in the Philippines.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell.
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. The internet is going crazy about SPAM's newest holiday flavor: figgy pudding. Jonathan Jared Saupe decided to fry some up and have the Sunrise crew taste it.
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
Eager Hawaii shoppers line up early at malls in hopes of snagging best Black Friday deals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. “I think everyone is just really excited to have a somewhat normal holiday shopping season after three years,” Pearlridge Center’s General Manager David Cianelli said.
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version
High surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes
The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday. Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is...
Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
What are Mahi Mahi eating? NOAA researchers partner with local fishers to find out
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii's last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry.
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks, Hawaii will have a new governor. Josh Green’s inauguration will be held Dec. 5. In a recent interview, he reflected on his past four years serving as lieutenant governor. Green says when he was elected to the office that people told...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
What are mahi mahi eating? Researchers teamed up with Hawaii anglers to find out
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mahi mahi is a popular fish to eat in Hawaii. And now we have a better idea of what they eat. That’s thanks in part to local anglers who are donating the stomachs of mahi mahi to NOAA researchers. ”We want mahi mahi to be here...
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them)
